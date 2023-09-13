Sign up
Photo 3592
I Need To Start Painting Again
My daughter had asked me for a fall painting to go in one of her frames. I thought I had plenty of time to get it done but have just realized September is almost half over so I need to get busy!
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
3
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5345
photos
149
followers
50
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
13th September 2023 4:41pm
Tags
b&w
,
painting
,
nik
,
silverefxhighkey1
,
sixws-155
JackieR
ace
Don't stress, relax into the task and enjoy creating for aloved one. I really like the sketch processing here.
September 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Exquisite drawing!
September 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
I want to take up drawing when I retire in two weeks. I played a little with it this winter.
September 13th, 2023
