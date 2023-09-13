Previous
Photo 3592

I Need To Start Painting Again

My daughter had asked me for a fall painting to go in one of her frames. I thought I had plenty of time to get it done but have just realized September is almost half over so I need to get busy!
katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
JackieR ace
Don't stress, relax into the task and enjoy creating for aloved one. I really like the sketch processing here.
September 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Exquisite drawing!
September 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
I want to take up drawing when I retire in two weeks. I played a little with it this winter.
September 13th, 2023  
