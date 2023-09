One Done and Ready for the Bag

At the risk of boring you all with my endeavors, I am happy to show you the finished project of one quilt, two burp cloths and a soft tag box. I am in the process of making another set almost identical to this one except the backing is a pretty salmon color instead of the black seen here. All the backing and the black dot fabric was given to me so it wouldn't be thrown away. Again, less that perfect but........done. There is such a feeling of accomplishment to be able to say that.