Here Comes the Sun by grammyn
Here Comes the Sun

What better song to greet this glorious sunrise? Listen to the Beatles sing it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQetemT1sWc3
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Shutterbug ace
I love that song when I see a sunrise. Beautiful capture.
September 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely Katy
September 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
What a beautiful fiery sky
September 21st, 2023  
