Previous
Manual Labor by grammyn
Photo 3798

Manual Labor

The chocolate and I worked in the yard today doing some weeding, creating some borders and other general clean up! Truth be told I did all the work and the DD just posed for a photo!
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1040% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Well, DD couldn't overdo it incase melted
April 13th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
your double decker must be the most photographed chocolate bar ...ever !!!
April 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise