Sunnier Days by green_eyes
15 / 365

Sunnier Days

This is a favorite from my older shots. I love to see how close I can get to bees. :-) I was going to call this photo a little taste if spring, but hibiscus do not bloom until August in New England
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

TrinaHolub

@green_eyes
