Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
46 / 365
Fostering a Puppy
I have been calling her Sadie, this wee dog that I am fostering. Full name: Sadie Louise Oppenheimer. I would love to keep her, but instead I am socializing her to help her become unconditionally loved by someone else. *sigh
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
TrinaHolub
@green_eyes
46
photos
12
followers
35
following
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th January 2024 11:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puppy
,
sadie
,
fosterpuppy
Monica
Adorable!
January 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh! How precious!
January 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close