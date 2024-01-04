Previous
Fostering a Puppy by green_eyes
Fostering a Puppy

I have been calling her Sadie, this wee dog that I am fostering. Full name: Sadie Louise Oppenheimer. I would love to keep her, but instead I am socializing her to help her become unconditionally loved by someone else. *sigh
Monica
Adorable!
January 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh! How precious!
January 20th, 2024  
