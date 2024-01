Looking Sassy

This is Jed. He was very ill, and my roommate put him in an empty, unfinished room in our house. We nursed him back to health, and he went back home. He was doing very well, but then, just this past week, he passed away. He was an elderly goat, and had been running around outside, having a wonderful time before he passed. So at least for his final two months, he was out running around, doing goat things.