21 / 365
When Amp had Tubes...,,
This is a Marshall amp, sitting on a larger Marshall amp. I like to use my hipstamatic app to take photos of vintage items. This is a John S lens with Ina 1982 film. Thanks for looking!
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
TrinaHolub
@green_eyes
21
photos
7
followers
32
following
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
0
Album
365
Camera
367
Taken
22nd March 2023 10:11pm
Tags
vintage
,
hipstamatic
,
tubes
,
marshallamp
