When Amp had Tubes...,, by green_eyes
When Amp had Tubes...,,

This is a Marshall amp, sitting on a larger Marshall amp. I like to use my hipstamatic app to take photos of vintage items. This is a John S lens with Ina 1982 film. Thanks for looking!
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

