24 / 365
So this is the original Victorian tiles photo. I love how it because sort of 3d in spots, like under the edges of the big circle sections. This photo, to me, was just begging to be put into the tiny planets app!
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
0
0
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
18th March 2019 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tiles
,
bictorian
