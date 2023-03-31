Previous
Kitschy fun by green_eyes
27 / 365

Kitschy fun

This is at a diner in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. This colorful chicken is about 6 feet tall and totally magnificent.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

