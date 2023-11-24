Previous
First Snowfall by green_eyes
42 / 365

First Snowfall

I love the way the snow made the stone walkway stand out.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

TrinaHolub

@green_eyes
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise