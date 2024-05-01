Sign up
Clematis
Back out in the garden today and these wonderful balls are what are left when the petals fall off my clematis. The way they catch the light are fantastic.
I'm hoping to try to get some photos when they have some dew or rain drops on them.
1st May 2024
BostonBird
@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
