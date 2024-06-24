Previous
Back lit Poppies by hannahcallier
Back lit Poppies

Poppies at sunset, much more focus on this photo to bring out the hairs on the stems and the colours in the petals.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

BostonBird

@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
Photo Details

