174 / 365
Standalone
a foray out into my local woodland to find fungi... A new skill to master!
A solitary mushroom on a moss bed
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
0
0
BostonBird
@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
177
photos
18
followers
6
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
