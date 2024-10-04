Previous
Standalone by hannahcallier
Standalone

a foray out into my local woodland to find fungi... A new skill to master!
A solitary mushroom on a moss bed
BostonBird

hannahcallier
I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
