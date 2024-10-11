Previous
Woodland Floor by hannahcallier
181 / 365

Woodland Floor

Really need to start learning the fungi names as I love to photo them!
These delicate pink mushrooms were peeking through the leaf mulch on the woodland floor
11th October 2024

Photo Details

