Chanterelle Mushrooms by hannahcallier
Chanterelle Mushrooms

Thought it was easy to name this one but took some looking to choose between Chanterelle and Oyster!
Apparently easy way to tell, Chanterelle grow from the ground and Oysters from trees/logs!
Every day is a learning day!
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

BostonBird

@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
