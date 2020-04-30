Sign up
Photo 2312
Jordan T Arrives To Help Me ~
Jordan T & ‘me’ preparing for our first trip to deliver comfort Koalas ...
30th April 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
28th April 2020 11:36am
jordan
,
t.
,
me.
,
koala.
,
comfort.
bep
A lovely shot!
April 29th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so exciting - you have made JordanT into a super hero assistant, but you are the super hero for helping 12 lonely people in isolation have some comfort. thank you!
April 29th, 2020
