Previous
Guzmania - lingulata.. Bromeliad ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3762

Guzmania - lingulata.. Bromeliad ~



Like most bromeliads, Guzmanias will die after flowering.
New pups form before it dies,

Awarding you new plants & bracts for the next season.

The pups can also be gently removed & transplanted elsewhere.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1030% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely plant and I was not aware of their life cycle !
April 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise