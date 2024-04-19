Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3762
Guzmania - lingulata.. Bromeliad ~
Like most bromeliads, Guzmanias will die after flowering.
New pups form before it dies,
Awarding you new plants & bracts for the next season.
The pups can also be gently removed & transplanted elsewhere.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5763
photos
73
followers
73
following
1030% complete
View this month »
3755
3756
3757
3758
3759
3760
3761
3762
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th April 2024 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden.
,
pups.
,
bromeliad.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely plant and I was not aware of their life cycle !
April 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close