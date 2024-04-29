Previous
Seven Blue Bottles Hanging From The Ceiling ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3772

Seven Blue Bottles Hanging From The Ceiling ~

These blue bottles were on a shelf suspended from the ceiling..

Taken in a coffee shop

An old photo!
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Barb
Pretty blue bottles on display.
April 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
April 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
So pretty and vibrant blue - real eye catchers !
April 28th, 2024  
Lou Ann
I love cobalt blue glass!
April 29th, 2024  
