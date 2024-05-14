Previous
A Rose By Any Other Name ~ by happysnaps
A Rose By Any Other Name ~


Some quotes about roses!

Count the roses, not the thorns.

Thorns do not keep a rose from blooming.
neither should obstacles keep you from success.

Learn from roses; even when trampled they give off perfume, not despair.
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beautiful capture. I love the pov and the highlights. Interesting quotes also.
May 13th, 2024  
Beautiful
May 13th, 2024  
Such a beauty and interesting quotes ! fav
May 13th, 2024  
