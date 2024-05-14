Sign up
Photo 3787
A Rose By Any Other Name ~
Some quotes about roses!
Count the roses, not the thorns.
Thorns do not keep a rose from blooming.
neither should obstacles keep you from success.
Learn from roses; even when trampled they give off perfume, not despair.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
3
3
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I love the pov and the highlights. Interesting quotes also.
May 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty and interesting quotes ! fav
May 13th, 2024
