Kookaburra Sits Under The Old Gum Tree ~ . by happysnaps
Kookaburra Sits Under The Old Gum Tree ~ .

this lovely kooka was just sitting there & watched us come close!
we were within a few feet of him & were happy to get this shot.

Taken last week at the Botanical Gaedens..
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Barb ace
Marvelous, Valerie! Used to sing about the kookaburra in the old gum tree when in Girl Scouts eons ago. LOL Nice to see a photo of one!
June 8th, 2024  
