Previous
Photo 3788
Mum & Her Cygnets~
Mother swan kept her eye on me as I came closer & closer!
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3788
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
14th May 2024 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
swan.
,
cygnet.
,
mum.
Corinne C
ace
Great shot and sweet subjects
May 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a proud mum ! and a lovely shot !
May 14th, 2024
