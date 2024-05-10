Previous
Beautiful Flowers ~ by happysnaps
Beautiful Flowers ~


Seen in a lovely garden...

Not sure what they are......can anyone help..
Valerie Chesney

Beryl Lloyd ace
How pretty , never seen this before - but looked up on line - suggestion= White Musseanda "donna aurora" also known as Buddha's Lamp, and Tropical Dogwood
May 9th, 2024  
