Black Swan Encounter by happysnaps
Black Swan Encounter


at the lake.......

This beauty came right up to us & stopped 4 feet away & almost seemed to bow............

As you can imagine we were delighted!
9th May 2024 9th May 24

So elegant, love the gloss and sheen on those black feathers and that bright red beak to top it all ! - lovely close-up !
May 8th, 2024  
