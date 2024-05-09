Sign up
Previous
Photo 3782
Black Swan Encounter
at the lake.......
This beauty came right up to us & stopped 4 feet away & almost seemed to bow............
As you can imagine we were delighted!
9th May 2024
9th May 24
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5783
photos
73
followers
73
following
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th May 2024 3:00pm
Tags
lake.
,
black.
,
swan.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So elegant, love the gloss and sheen on those black feathers and that bright red beak to top it all ! - lovely close-up !
May 8th, 2024
