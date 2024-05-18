Previous
Just Dropping In To Say Hi ~ by happysnaps
Just Dropping In To Say Hi ~


This cheeky lorikeet hung from a branch.
Seemed to say hi to the lorikeets feeding below!
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Lou Ann ace
Awww so wonderful. Such gorgeous deep colors.
May 17th, 2024  
