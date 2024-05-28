Previous
Butterfly With A Damaged Wing ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3801

Butterfly With A Damaged Wing ~


Chased this butterfly for some time!

Sadly it has a damaged wing.

It still manages to fly faster than I can walk fast.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1041% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
-- But a lovely capture and sunlight !
May 27th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
May 27th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the butterfly details.
May 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
It does look rather battle-scarred but still beautiful.
May 28th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely image. It’s still beautiful.
May 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise