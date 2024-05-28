Sign up
Previous
Photo 3801
Butterfly With A Damaged Wing ~
Chased this butterfly for some time!
Sadly it has a damaged wing.
It still manages to fly faster than I can walk fast.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
5
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5802
photos
73
followers
73
following
3794
3795
3796
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
26th May 2024 2:41pm
garden.
,
butterfly.
,
wings.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
-- But a lovely capture and sunlight !
May 27th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
May 27th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the butterfly details.
May 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
It does look rather battle-scarred but still beautiful.
May 28th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely image. It’s still beautiful.
May 28th, 2024
