Previous
Photo 3805
Camellias ~
In my friends garden!
Plus a bug!
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
5
4
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5806
photos
72
followers
72
following
1042% complete
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th May 2024 2:42pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
garden.
,
flower.
,
pink.
,
friend.
,
bug.
,
camellia.
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful pic
May 31st, 2024
Barb
ace
What gorgeous flowers! Bug is a bonus! LOL
May 31st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful flowers & such a great colour!
May 31st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such gorgeous flowers and colour , , with the bug ! fav
May 31st, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
So lovely! Camellias are so popular in our southern states.
May 31st, 2024
