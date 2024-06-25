Sign up
Previous
Photo 3820
A Seat in The Sunshine ~
overlooking the lake!
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
9th June 2024 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
lake.
,
seat.
,
sunshine.
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely scene
June 24th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Oh I love this! I could definitely sit there and watch everything
June 24th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely place to sit and watch the world go by.
June 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
O this is a lovely place to sit
June 24th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh yes please!
June 25th, 2024
