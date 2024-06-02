Previous
Waterlogged Mossy Tree Fern Trunk ~ by happysnaps
Waterlogged Mossy Tree Fern Trunk ~

intrigued me as we enjoyed a short walk at the Botanic Gardens!

Can you see the tiny cameo faces?
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Maggiemae ace
Of course! I can see faces in anything, carpet, wallpaper, curtains - here, its is fascinating!
June 2nd, 2024  
