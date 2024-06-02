Sign up
Previous
Photo 3806
Waterlogged Mossy Tree Fern Trunk ~
intrigued me as we enjoyed a short walk at the Botanic Gardens!
Can you see the tiny cameo faces?
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
green.
,
tree.
,
water.
,
moss.
,
trunk.
Maggiemae
ace
Of course! I can see faces in anything, carpet, wallpaper, curtains - here, its is fascinating!
June 2nd, 2024
