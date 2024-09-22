Previous
Canna Lily's ~ by happysnaps
Canna Lily's ~

the first time I have had three flowers at one time
Looking good in the dappled light!
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Valerie Chesney

Joan Robillard
Beautiful
September 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Beautiful!
September 21st, 2024  
Corinne C
Beautiful flowers
September 21st, 2024  
Barb
Pretty capture, Valerie!
September 22nd, 2024  
Shutterbug
Beautiful in the dappled light.
September 22nd, 2024  
