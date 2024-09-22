Sign up
Previous
Photo 3917
Canna Lily's ~
the first time I have had three flowers at one time
Looking good in the dappled light!
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
September 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful flowers
September 21st, 2024
Barb
ace
Pretty capture, Valerie!
September 22nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful in the dappled light.
September 22nd, 2024
