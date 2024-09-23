Sign up
Previous
Photo 3918
Close Up Of A Wildflower ~
Such a pretty flower & I loved the shape of the buds!
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3911
3912
3913
3914
3915
3916
3917
3918
Tags
flower.
,
wild.
,
grass.
,
buds.
LManning (Laura)
ace
A lovely colour too!
September 22nd, 2024
