Photo 3798
Sun Catcher ~
Late afternoon sun on the tree branches.
Caught my eye..
Taken from my back garden!
25th May 2024
25th May 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
tree
,
sun.
,
branches.
,
afternoon.
