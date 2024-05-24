Previous
My What Big Eyes You Have ~ by happysnaps
My What Big Eyes You Have ~


these two noisy miner birds were quiet for once!
But, their large yellow eyes gave them away!
Valerie Chesney

Barb ace
Wow! Don't have those here that I know of! Their eyes are amazingly large! Nice photo, Valerie!
May 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
They seem trying to hide :-)
May 23rd, 2024  
