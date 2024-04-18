Previous
The Last Of The Sun's Rays ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3761

The Last Of The Sun's Rays ~


and time for the ducks to settle for the night!

taken last week.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 17th, 2024  
Bec ace
Wow, that’s a lot of ducks!
April 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A lovely image of these ducks
April 17th, 2024  
