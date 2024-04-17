Previous
Euphorbia milii, commonly known as Crown-of-thorns ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3760

Euphorbia milii, commonly known as Crown-of-thorns ~

flowering beautifully atm. ..
So many lovely colors..

But, don't touch, the thorns are huge.
Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
I had a crown of thorns plant with pink flowers. 😊
April 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 17th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
It is lovely!
April 17th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
April 17th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
April 17th, 2024  
