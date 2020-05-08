Previous
Jordan T & Another Aussie Friend ~ by happysnaps
Jordan T & Another Aussie Friend ~

The hairy nosed wombat.
Visited the Maroochy Bushland Botanic Gardens for exercise today.
Jordan T enjoyed the visit too.
