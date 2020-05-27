Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2339
In The Brilliant Late Autumn Sunshine ~
Liked how the yellow centres picked up the sunlight
27th May 2020
27th May 20
0
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4135
photos
69
followers
70
following
640% complete
View this month »
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
Latest from all albums
2336
1793
2337
1794
2338
1795
2339
1796
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
22nd May 2020 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun.
,
purple.
,
flowers.
,
sunlight.
