Photo 2355
Squabbling Seagulls ~
Flying high....
A young boy threw a chip in the air....
Squabbling, squawking, flapping of wings.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4167
photos
70
followers
72
following
645% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
6th June 2020 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach.
,
sky.
,
seagulls.
,
birds.
,
wings.
