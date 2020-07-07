Sign up
Photo 2380
A Drive By Shot ~
Mary’s World Of Art ? ?
Slowing down for a red light, which turned green quickly
I grabbed my camera & managed one shot as my husband drove on.
I would have liked to nave seen inside....
7th July 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4217
photos
70
followers
72
following
652% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
5th July 2020 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art.
,
bear.
,
scarecrow.
