A Drive By Shot ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2380

A Drive By Shot ~

Slowing down for a red light, which turned green quickly
I grabbed my camera & managed one shot as my husband drove on.
I would have liked to nave seen inside....
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details

