Photo 2384
After The Rain...The Lichen Is Beautiful ~
Couldn’t resist the beautiful tree trunks covered in lichen.
The colour brightens after rain.
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4225
photos
70
followers
72
following
653% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
10th July 2020 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree.
,
trunk.
,
lichen.
