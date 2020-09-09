Sign up
Photo 2444
While The Lorikeets Are Away ~
The Corella eats all the sunflower seed.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4345
photos
72
followers
75
following
669% complete
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
2443
2444
2441
1898
2442
1899
2443
1900
2444
1901
3
1
365
NIKON D3300
4th September 2020 3:03pm
bird.
corella.
seed.
Shutterbug
ace
They aren’t as vibrantly colored but you have to love that pure white with the bit of color on the face. Nice shot.
September 8th, 2020
