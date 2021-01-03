Previous
Tawny Frogmouth & Baby Chick ~ by happysnaps
Tawny Frogmouth & Baby Chick ~

First time I have seen a Tawny Frogmouth in the
wild.
Only ever in a sanctuary & never with a baby
chick.
3rd January 2021

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
