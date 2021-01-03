Sign up
Photo 2560
Tawny Frogmouth & Baby Chick ~
First time I have seen a Tawny Frogmouth in the
wild.
Only ever in a sanctuary & never with a baby
chick.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4561
photos
71
followers
73
following
