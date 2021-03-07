Previous
Next
Maybe Shark Spotting ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2623

Maybe Shark Spotting ~

Stopped for a coffee at Mooloolaba.
This helicopter flew back & forth over the swimmers & surfers.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
718% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise