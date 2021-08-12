Sign up
Photo 2781
Hello! The Corellas Are Back ~
Squawk squawk, screech screech, huge wings flapping & Lorikeets fleeing.
Then they all settled down to share the seed.
Just look at the angle of the shepherds crook.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
0
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4782
photos
82
followers
81
following
761% complete
View this month »
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th August 2021 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden.
,
bird.
,
corella.
,
seed.
,
lorikeet.
