Previous
Next
Hello! The Corellas Are Back ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2781

Hello! The Corellas Are Back ~


Squawk squawk, screech screech, huge wings flapping & Lorikeets fleeing.
Then they all settled down to share the seed.
Just look at the angle of the shepherds crook.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise