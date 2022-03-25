Previous
A Clump Of Lovely Tree Trunks ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3006

A Clump Of Lovely Tree Trunks ~

in the bush..
With lovely lighting to show up the lichen, the textures & the shadows. Taken a few weeks ago before the rain.
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
