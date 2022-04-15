Sign up
Photo 3027
Tides Out & Sparkling Water ~
Very low tide & great for fossicking on the rocks.
On the left a delightful picnic area with a wonderful view.
Taken the day before Covid struck. Counting down again.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
0
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
5th April 2022 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
sea.
,
people.
,
picnic.
,
rocks.
,
tide.
