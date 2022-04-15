Previous
Tides Out & Sparkling Water ~ by happysnaps
Tides Out & Sparkling Water ~

Very low tide & great for fossicking on the rocks.
On the left a delightful picnic area with a wonderful view.
Taken the day before Covid struck. Counting down again.
Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details

