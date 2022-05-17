Previous
Reflection Pond ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3059

At the lake..
Drove to the lake & the sun came out for a couple of hours.
The rain is supposed to ease now.
17th May 2022

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
@happysnaps
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely reflections - looks quite a peaceful spot !
May 16th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
What gorgeous reflections.
May 16th, 2022  
