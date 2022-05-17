Sign up
Photo 3059
Reflection Pond ~
At the lake..
Drove to the lake & the sun came out for a couple of hours.
The rain is supposed to ease now.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
trees.
,
lake.
,
reflection.
,
pond.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely reflections - looks quite a peaceful spot !
May 16th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
What gorgeous reflections.
May 16th, 2022
