Photo 3144
" Our Lizzie " Soaking Up The Winter Sunshine ~
Our resident blue tongue lizard loves the sunshine.
Isn't he/she just delightful!
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
