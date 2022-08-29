Previous
Next
Sparkling "Leaf" Gems ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3163

Sparkling "Leaf" Gems ~


floating in the sea as we walked along the Esplanade.
Loved the sun sparkles & the shadows..
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
866% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow such calm water, don't they look great
August 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise