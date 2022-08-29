Sign up
Photo 3163
Sparkling "Leaf" Gems ~
floating in the sea as we walked along the Esplanade.
Loved the sun sparkles & the shadows..
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
leaves.
,
shadow.
,
sea.
,
reflection.
,
leaf.
,
sun..
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow such calm water, don't they look great
August 29th, 2022
