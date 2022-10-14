Previous
Another Weeping Fig Tree ~ by happysnaps
Another Weeping Fig Tree ~

Drove home via Wirreanda Park where these wonderful over 100 years old trees grow.
This particular area is popular for weddings between the two trees..
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing tree trunks , having survived for over 100 yrs and looking so healthy with their many branches and green leaves!
October 13th, 2022  
